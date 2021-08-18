LINE

Old mining district in Hebei transformed into green, comfortable habitat

(ECNS) -- Long-time unregulated mining caused severe damage to the vegetation in Fegnfeng Mining District, such as slag occupancy and surface collapse.

In recent years, however, the mining district has focused on pollution control and achieved transformation of "green district" via targeted management.

There used to be lots of industrial plants on the mountain. The was damaged and the air pollution was heavy.

But after years of forestation efforts, the environment was much improved.

Citizens frequently come here for exercises. We feel happy.

The mining district has renovated 102 open mines by far, covering an area of 1,867 ha.

It will continue exploring new modes and solutions while renovating, and strive to build a green and sustainable living environment.

