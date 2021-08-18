Traditional puppet show in Gansu innovated

(ECNS) -- A face-changing puppet show has hit Lanzhou City recently.

The show was named in the intangible cultural heritage protection list of Gansu province.

The folk art originated from Zhangye in Gansu Province and incorporates traditional Chinese elements including arts, costumes and performance.

The puppet model brings ideas from folk josses, ancient colored sculptures and face masks in traditional Chinese art.

Based on traditional techniques, the puppet show has innovated new performing styles to include face-changing and fire breathing.

However, it is difficult to find inheritors, as puppets, costumes and props used in the show are often designed by performers themselves.