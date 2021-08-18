Underwater face-changing show demonstrates unique charm of Sichuan Opera

(ECNS) -- A recent facing-changing show debuted in Lanzhou Ocean Park.

Facing-changing, or Bianlian in Chinese, is a traditional Sichuanese stunt. Performers can change with different styles of masks while performing.

Inspired by traditional face-changing performance in Sichuan, Yan Qingping came up with the idea of underwater show.

Wearing Sichuan Opera costumes, Yan performed it amid the marine creatures in the ocean park.

Yan said traditional face-changing requires years of training, and performing it underwater is more difficult. As an underwater performer cannot hear music, gesture command is needed, Yan said.

Having performed more than 100 times, Yan hopes more people could have a better understanding of Sichuan Opera and the face-changing stunts.