Mountain road boosts rural revitalization in Sichuan

(ECNS) -- Villagers in the Bashan Grand Canyon in Dazhou, Sichuan province, used to live in poverty due to the rugged geological environment.

However, the opening of a new road has changed it.

The mountain road stretches some 50 kilometers, with a drop of over 2,000 meters.

The large drop makes it difficult to conduct road constructions.

In a cliff section of the road dropping nearly 500 meters, construction workers and mechanics carry out precarious work.

Enough sunlight and suitable soil conditions in the mountain are ideal for the growth of herbals like costus, said Li Yongtai, secretary of Luopan village party branch in Xuanhan County

The transportation improvement has boosted the development of local industries, which in turn brings opportunities amid increasing revenues to local villagers.