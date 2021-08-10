West main tower of Zhongshan Bridge capped

(ENCS) -- The west main tower of Zhongshan Bridge on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan passage, the core project of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has been capped.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan passage is 24 kilometers long, with the bridge project about 17.2 kilometers.

The Zhongshan Bridge is a two-tower cable-stayed bridge with a length of 1,170 meters, and the main span is 580 meters.

The main tower of the bridge will reach 213.5 meters high, equivalent to the height of a 70-story building.

Crossing over the Lingding Sea, the construction site faces the difficulties brought by high salinity and high humidity.

All the steel components of the project were painted with high-performance corrosion-resistant material.

The east main tower is scheduled to be capped in September this year.