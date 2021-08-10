Septuagenarian underscores great changes at Baji village in Tibet

(ECNS) -- Located in the suburb of Nyingchi city, Baji Village is the largest administrative village in Bayi Town, Nyingchi City, Tibet Autonomous Region.

Over the past 70 years, great changes have taken place in the village,

Dalong, 75, a former party secretary in Baji Village, has witnessed the great changes of the region.

Piled up with stones, houses in Baji used to be low and dark. Cattle and villagers took the same bumpy road.

By 2020, the total village income had reached over 37 million yuan (about $5.72 million), annual per capita disposable income about 47,000 yuan, and collective assets, 1 billion yuan.

"My mother and father were serfs. Children of land owners had opportunities to study, while others had no chance. All children in the village have the opportunity now. Great changes have taken place here," said Dalong.