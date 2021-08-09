Industrial waste transformed into art works in NW China's Datong

(ECNS) -- Iron towers, cartoon statues and leisure pavilions -- Industrial style sculptures transformed by old machines and tools of different shapes, are on display in Dongshan Budhi Art Zone, Datong, Shanxi Province.

This concept of "transforming industrial waste into ornaments" is attracting tourists.

"Much of the industrial waste in Datong, once an industrial city, was sold or molted. I collected thousands of tons of it to give it a rebirth in art form," said Zhang Zhuo, Party secretary of the scenic spot.

Wandering in the industrial-styled site, tourists take photos for recollections.

Snail-house dwellings out of wasted drainage pipelines can accommodate tourists with basic necessities and provide power or achieve self-sufficiency through solar panels on its roof.

The cultural integrity of a city should be preserved, said Zhang. While modernization continues, few would recall these industrial products to demonstrate their value.

Customized facilities designed for tourists gave Zhang the title of "Green China Person of the Year" in June 2018.

Yungang Institute is now an ecological education base for youth, said Fan Chunyan, an ecological and environmental official.

Around 800 thousand people visit the Yungang Grottoes for ecological education annually, Fan added.

Zhang's innovative deeds will inspire others for environmental protection, he said.