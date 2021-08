(ECNS) -- A group of Tibetan villagers dressed in costumes performed Puduiba Xuan Dance in Mamba Township, Maizhokunggar County.

Puduiba Xuan Dance is a traditional Tibetan folk dance that combines speech, singing and dancing.

The narration and singing parts show the unique charm of the ancient Tibetan language and literature, covering Tibetan religion, etiquette, customs, festivals and other aspects.

In 2008, Puduiba Xuan Dance was listed as China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage.