Shanghai opens its first pet restaurant

(ECNS) -- A newly opened pet restaurant in Xujiahui, Shanghai is attracting many customers.

A sign reading "Human food is not allowed in the pet restaurant" can be seen on a board at its door.

More than 20 kinds of staple foods and snacks and about 10 kinds of desserts are available here.

The prices range from 19.9 yuan (about $3) to 198 yuan (about $31).

The restaurant said it was set up to promote "feeding pets with fresh food."

Many customers said they hope such restaurants could open in their neighborhood.