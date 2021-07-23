LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Shanghai opens its first pet restaurant

1
2021-07-23 17:19:21Ecns.cn Editor : Li Ji ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A newly opened pet restaurant in Xujiahui, Shanghai is attracting many customers.

A sign reading "Human food is not allowed in the pet restaurant" can be seen on a board at its door.

More than 20 kinds of staple foods and snacks and about 10 kinds of desserts are available here.

The prices range from 19.9 yuan (about $3) to 198 yuan (about $31).

The restaurant said it was set up to promote "feeding pets with fresh food."

Many customers said they hope such restaurants could open in their neighborhood.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.