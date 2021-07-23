Provinces across China extend helping hand to Henan

(ECNS) -- Provinces across China dispatched manpower and material resources Wednesday to help Henan Province, which was hit by floods due to a spell of heavy rainfall recently.

Anhui Fire and Rescue Corps sent seven detachments of over 300 commanders and fighters, 75 rescue vehicles, 40 boats and three remote water supply systems.

Shanxi Fire and Rescue Corps mobilized eight detachments of 262 commanders and fighters and 53 rescue vehicles to Henan.

Nearly 400 firefighters and their support team from Jiangxi Fire and Rescue Corps and the province's five detachments have already headed for flood-hit areas with rescue equipment.

A 365-rescuer team with professional equipment has rushed to the front.

Four professional rescue and support teams of 389 commanders and fighters from Hebei Province have been collected and left for Henan at 4:23 a.m. on Wednesday.

A rescue and medical team of 489 people dispatched by Jiangsu Province went to Henan at five o'clock.