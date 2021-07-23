China hopes WHO can uphold integrity of COVID-19 origin tracing: spokesperson

China hopes that the World Health Organization (WHO) can adhere to the spirit of science, professionalism and objectivity and work with the international community to jointly uphold the scientific integrity of studying the origins of COVID-19, resist the headwind of politicization and safeguard the sound atmosphere of global anti-epidemic cooperation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.

He said China has always attached great importance to origin-tracing issue and will continue to promote its own origin-tracing research. At the same time, as one of the first countries to cooperate with WHO in origin-tracing research, China will continue to actively participate in the next stage of global origin-tracing cooperation.

Zhao made the remarks during a daily news briefing when asked to comment on a query that the WHO briefed member states on the steps to be taken in the second phase of the study to trace the origins of COVID-19 on July 16. Enditem