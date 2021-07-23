4th cross-Straits youth development forum opens

The fourth cross-Straits youth development forum opens in East China's Hangzhou city on July 23, 2021. (Photo/taiwan.cn)

The fourth cross-Straits youth development forum opened in East China's Hangzhou city on Friday.

China's top political advisor Wang Yang sent a letter to express congratulations on behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

In his congratulatory letter, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, said young people are the hope and future for the cross-Straits relations.

Wang said that the mainland cares highly about the development of Chinese youth including those from Taiwan and positively supports cross-Straits exchanges and communication.

He urged the youth from across the Taiwan Straits to be more proud, confident, and assured in their identity as Chinese.

The mainland is under rapid and sound development and will provide a broader stage for the growth and success of young people on both sides of the Strait, Wang said.

"We welcome more young people from Taiwan to visit the mainland and will provide good conditions for their study, employment and starting businesses on the mainland," he said.

Wang called on the young people from Taiwan to see the trend of history and contribute to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, advancing the process of peaceful reunification and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The forum was attended by Hung Hsiu-chu, the former Kuomintang chairwoman, as well as 350 youth representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Straits.