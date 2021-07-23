LINE

'Stone river' discovered in Daxinganling

(ECNS) -- A "stone river" was discovered accidentally by researchers in the primeval forest of north Daxinganling, Inner Mogolia.

Affected by glacier movement, the stones extend downhill in the same direction, with obvious dents on their surface.

Originated from the top of Changliangbei Mountain, the 1500-meter-long "stone river" runs from west to the east with the widest part 160 meters.

Its source lies 1,112 meters above sea level while its drop in elevation reaches 235 meters.

Water under the "stone river" flows louder as it proceeds farther downstream.

It is a relic of the glacial period and also the highest one found in Daxinganling, according to research.

Gravel caused by frost weathering gathers in the groove and keeps moving down due to gravity, thus forming the small river filled with stones.

 

