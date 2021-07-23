Cross-Strait Ties: Straits Youth Development Forum held in Hangzhou

The fourth cross-Straits youth development forum opens in East China's Hangzhou city on July 23, 2021. (Screenshot/CGTN)

This year's Forum for Cross-Strait Youth Development has begun in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, as it looks to boost cooperation and communication between the mainland and Taiwan. CGTN's Zheng Yibing has the details.

Youth representatives from across the Strait met in Hangzhou on Friday amid this year's Development Forum, sending out encouraging messages.

LIU JIEYI Head of Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council "We welcome more Taiwan youth to come to the mainland to seek and realize their dreams. We will continue to listen to their concerns and expectations and implement favorable policies for them to create good conditions for them to study, work and start up businesses."

Hung Hsiu-chu, the former Kuomintang Party leader, shared her feelings on recent challenges.

HUNG HSIU-CHU Former Kuomintang Party Leader "Today, we gather here during this most difficult period and most promising moment. We must keep a clear mind on history and seek common and peaceful development across the Strait."

She called on Taiwan compatriots to put in efforts to help with the recovery from the heavy rain and floods in central China's Henan Province. And she praised the mainland's efforts in aiding Taiwan in its efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Many participating Taiwan youth have studied or started up businesses in the mainland. They also expressed hope for better cross-strait ties.

LIN QIMIN Taiwan Start-up Entrepreneur "There is a very good business environment and we've received many favorable policies to start up businesses in the mainland."

ZONG JIAHONG General Manager, C. Straits Cafe "I think there are no boundaries between our young people. The best way for us is to work together and share a common future."

LIN JIAYAN Taiwan Entrepreneur "Cooperation across the Strait should be diverse and across different areas. Our young generations have common ground."

ZHENG YIBING Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province "The annual forum this year attracts more than 350 youth representatives across the Strait. And the participants say they hope to use the opportunity to have more communication and promote cross-Strait economic and social development together. Zheng Yibing, CGTN, Hangzhou."