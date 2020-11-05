Rare French work on Confucius handed over to China National Library

(ECNS) -- A French-language book "An Introduction to The Analects of Confucius" entered National Library of China on Wednesday.



It is the earliest-known French work on Confucius, an ancient Chinese philosopher and educator (551 BC - 479 BC).



Published in 1688, it is also the first intact manuscript written in a foreign language during the European Enlightenment collected by the library.



A particular exhibition was held to display the rare book, showing its significance in Sino-French cultural exchange.



Italian, German, English... Other foreign works on Confucius, mostly dated between the 17th and 19th centuries, were also put on show.