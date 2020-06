(ECNS) -- "Datiehua", a molten iron splashing performance, was staged in Changchun, Jilin Province by a team from North China's Hebei.



A traditional folk activity, it creates a canopy of flowers by splashing molten metal into the air.



Irons must be melted in a furnace over 1,700℃ before the show, which makes it dangerous for performers.



A master of "Datiehua" said he has grown used to being burned during shows.



This activity is listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.