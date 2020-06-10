Tibet's Chamdo donates medical supplies to Nepal

Staff workers take a photo with the medical supplies donated by Chamdo city, Tibet autonomous region to Nepal's Jiri municipality, on June 5, 2020. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The city of Chamdo in Tibet autonomous region donated medical supplies to Nepal's Jiri municipality recently, adding to a previous donation by the region.

The donation included 30,000 regular masks and gloves, 500 N95 masks, 80 infrared thermometers, 360 sets of medical protective clothing and 800 sets of surgical gloves.

Chamdo acquired and transported the medical supplies between May 25 and June 2, and authorities from both sides had a handover ceremony on Friday at the China-Nepal Friendship Bridge at the Tatopani-Zhangmu border point without human contact because of the COVID-19 threat.

In April, Nepal received a batch of medical supplies donated by Tibet autonomous region. That donation included N95 masks, personal protective equipment, infrared thermometers, PCR machines, testing kits and disinfectant wet wipes.