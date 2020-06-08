LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

1
2020-06-08 09:14:49Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,780, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the four imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan Province and the rest one in Shanghai, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,717 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.