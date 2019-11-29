LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Jiuzhaigou reopens to independent tourists

1
2019-11-29 12:45:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
The beautiful landscape of the Jiuzhaigou National Park in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2019.(Photo/ China News Service)

The beautiful landscape of the Jiuzhaigou National Park in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2019.(Photo/ China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Jiuzhaigou, a scenic area on the UNESCO World Heritage list, reopened to independent tourists on Thursday, the first time since its closure after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in August 2017.

The top tourist attraction in Sichuan province reopened partially in late September, enforcing a daily limit of 5,000 visitors and limiting them to certain areas during time slots between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. 

Jiuzhaigou, which means “Nine Villages Valley,” will increase its daily cap from 8,000 tourists to 20,000 tourists, according to the latest update. 

The national park is famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests and serene plateau lakes.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.