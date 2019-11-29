Jiuzhaigou reopens to independent tourists

The beautiful landscape of the Jiuzhaigou National Park in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2019.(Photo/ China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Jiuzhaigou, a scenic area on the UNESCO World Heritage list, reopened to independent tourists on Thursday, the first time since its closure after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in August 2017.

The top tourist attraction in Sichuan province reopened partially in late September, enforcing a daily limit of 5,000 visitors and limiting them to certain areas during time slots between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Jiuzhaigou, which means “Nine Villages Valley,” will increase its daily cap from 8,000 tourists to 20,000 tourists, according to the latest update.

The national park is famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests and serene plateau lakes.