Chinese peacekeeper dies of Plasmodium falciparum malaria

Chinese peacekeeper Fu Sen. (Photo/Official weibo account of Chinese Peacekeeping Troops)

Fu Sen, a Chinese peacekeeper who served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission from 2017 to 2018 in South Sudan, died aged 23 on Tuesday, media reported on Friday.

Fu was born in east China's Jiangsu Province and died on Tuesday morning at 7:59 a.m. local time.

Fu was infected with Plasmodium falciparum malaria during his peacekeeping mission and received treatment for the disease for over 400 days in China.