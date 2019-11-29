State Natural Science Award refines criterion, cancels SCI citation rule

(ECNS) - China's top State Natural Science Award has cancelled a criterion related to Impact Factor — a measure of the frequency that the average journal article has been cited in a particular year — when nominating candidates among reform efforts, the Science and Technology Daily reported.

It will downplay the significance of the Science Citation Index, which will no longer be a requirement for award candidates in 2020.

Foreign experts are encouraged to participate in the award.

The office behind the award said new measures have been taken to better support Science & Technology innovation initiatives in the country involving regulation, candidate nomination, judge selection, review and assessment.

The new measures aim to increase the authority and credibility of the awards, while also reducing paperwork for researchers.