Main work on Beijing-Zhangjiakou rail noise barriers complete

2019-05-21 16:53:13Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
The Qinghe Station on the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line is under construction. (File photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Fully enclosed noise barriers for the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, which use a concrete frame structure, the first of its kind in China, have completed major construction on the crucial link between venue clusters for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 174-km-long railway connecting China's capital Beijing and Zhangjiakou in North China's Hebei Province is expected to be completed and put into use in 2019, when the trip between the two cities will be cut from more than 3 hours to just 50 minutes. The railway line is a significant component in coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area.

The high-speed railway passes through areas with highly dense populations such as Tsinghua University’s Automobile Research Institute, Zijing student apartment and two residential communities, so efforts have been made to control noise pollution. 

You Zhiguang, project manager at China Railway Electrification Engineering Group, said 2.43 kilometers of concrete noise barriers were built to reduce the impact of noise from high-speed trains. 

You said the projects work as enclosures over the railway line. Exterior finishing will start later, featuring grey brick and arch windows that match the surrounding environment.

 

