Dongguan plans to build Greater Bay Area university

(ECNS) -- Dongguan, a trade and manufacturing hub in China's Pearl River Delta region, has been given the go-ahead to launch a new university amid national development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Xiao Yafei, deputy Party chief and also mayor of the city in Guangdong Province, said authorities have initially agreed to set up a high-quality, high-level university to be located in the city’s Binhaiwan New Area to serve the GBA strategy.

Preparations for the new university have been accelerated, with Dongguan planning to invite a university from Hong Kong to set up a campus in the city too, Xiao said.

The GBA development plan was officially released in February as part of China's overall reform and opening up strategy, aiming to grow the country's southern region into a model of unique development, an international first-class bay area and a world-class city cluster.