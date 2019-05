(ECNS) -- Taste of Hangzhou" Asian Cuisine Festival is being held in the capital of Zhejiang Province.

The "Meet in Hangzhou for the Asian Games 2022" exhibition also kicked off as part of festivities.

Pastries imprinted with the elements of Hangzhou Asian Games were displayed at the exhibit.

Cookies imprinted with the emblem of Hangzhou Asian Games proved eye-catching.

The flag and torch of the first Asian Games and flag of the Olympic Council of Asia were also on display.