Mega station for high-speed trains completed in Yunnan

2019-01-17 15:24:35 ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Expansion of the service station for high-speed trains in Kunming, Yunnan Province, was completed on Monday. 

The expansion was completed through joint efforts by China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group and China Railway 11th Bureau Group. 

"We invested a lot of manpower, material resources and large machinery, and started different construction work at the same time to ensure all work was completed efficiently, quickly and safely," said project manager Li Shilong. 

"We built 31 railroad switches and laid 13.7 kilometers of rail line, managed a professional construction team of nearly 300 people every day, and used more than 10 large machines. Within 30 days, we completed tasks usually difficult to finish in three months," it was added. 

Successful expansion of the station will improve use and maintenance of high-speed trains in Yunnan. 

It also laid a solid foundation for the upcoming travel peak during Spring Festival.

