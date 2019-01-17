LINE

Fugitive duty crime suspect arrested in an international anti-corruption operation

2019-01-17 13:12:37CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Xie Haojie was arrested in Manila and handed over to China. (Photo/CGTN)

Xie Haojie, a fugitive duty crime suspect and former general manager of China's state-owned Jiangsu Zhilian Renewable Resource Co. Ltd., was arrested in Manila and handed over to China on Thursday.

Xie is the first Chinese fugitive duty crime suspect who was successfully arrested in a joint operation of Chinese authorities and international anti-corruption agencies.

Xie was arrested on charges of abuse of power as a staff member of a Chinese state-owned enterprise.

 

