Xi urges entrepreneurs to take 'historic opportunities' in Xiongan's construction

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, January 16, 2019. /Xinhua Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged entrepreneurs to take "historic opportunities" in the construction of the Xiongan New Area.

Xi made the remark on Wednesday when he met with a group of start-up entrepreneurs at a service center during his inspection to Xiongan in north China's Hebei Province.

Xi said all kinds of enterprises and firms, state-owned or private, local or those from Beijing, should grasp the chance to make a new achievement.

Xi also stressed that traffic needs to play the leading role in urban construction and economic development.

He extended his greeting to railway builders who are still working hard in the cold winter and encouraged them to make greater contributions to the construction of the New Area.

The president hoped all workers at the site could pay attention to safety, quality and quantity and complete the construction task on time.

The highest standard of life is good ecology, Xi noted when inspecting an ecological construction project there.

He added that the Xiongan New Area should rely on green hills and clear waters to reflect its value and increase its attractiveness.