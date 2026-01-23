LINE

Where tradition meets tranquility: A Lijiang staycation

Walk through Naxi ethnic courtyards steeped in history and rediscover a slower pace of life within every storied detail. Photo/CGTN
In Lijiang, Yunnan, Hylla Vintage Hotel is a quiet haven, where there's no noise from the city, only ancient wooden windows, mist-covered courtyards, where every detail is bathed in soft sunlight. Here, you can wander along Yunnan-inspired pathways, talk to nature, slow down the pace of life and enjoy each peaceful moment. Every piece of art and every brick carries a story from the past, becoming part of the land itself. Staycations aren't just about staying – they're about staying in a place with a story, where time slows down and tranquility soothes your soul.

 
 

