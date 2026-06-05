Legends of the Great Wall meet mountain mists in Shanxi

Yanmen Pass in Xinzhou city, North China's Shanxi province, was a strategic section of the Great Wall. (CHINA DAILY)

Looking for a summer getaway that combines history, nature, and serenity? Xinzhou city in North China's Shanxi province offers exactly that.

Just a three-hour high-speed rail journey from Beijing, the city offers a cool respite from the summer heat. It invites travelers to explore a section of the Great Wall, tour a vibrant ancient city, hike mountain trails and experience natural wonders, making it an off-the-beaten-path weekend escape.

Steeped in frontier heroism, Yanmen Pass in Daixian county is a strategic section of the Great Wall. The Great Wall of China was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987.

Yanmen Pass is often depicted in Chinese martial arts novels as a legendary frontier stronghold and a powerful symbol of patriotism and chivalry.

Yang Jia Jiang, or Generals of the Yang Family, defended the key northern frontier garrison during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), holding off repeated invasions by the nomadic Khitan people. This legendary military household has become a timeless symbol of loyalty, courage and patriotism in Chinese culture. It has been widely portrayed in literary works, operas and TV series, in which vivid stories of heroic female generals from the Yang family have been told and passed down.

Today, tourists can enjoy a grand welcoming ceremony featuring performers dressed in traditional costumes portraying the Yang family clan, along with exciting martial arts demonstrations and a spectacular parade.

Wanghuagou, an ancient village perched on the cliff face on Guancen Mountain, Xinzhou. (CHINA DAILY)

"We weave together Great Wall culture, the legendary tales of the Yang family clan and frontier folk customs, offering a wonderful journey through the history of the border passes of northern Shanxi," says Hou Tianjia, an office worker from the scenic area.

Visitors can hike along the Yanmen Pass section of the Great Wall and climb the weathered ancient beacon towers, where soldiers once lit smoke signals to send urgent military messages across the mountains.

About one and a half hour's drive away is the ancient city of Xinzhou, where entrance tickets are free of charge and local residents still carry on their daily lives.

Visitors can explore ancient architecture like Xiurong Academy and various temples, and join intangible cultural heritage workshops such as those about paper-cutting. As night falls, the traditional datiehua (molten iron fireworks) show lights up the sky, and a street with bars pulses with energy — a perfect blend of traditional and modern nightlife.

"Life moves at a slow pace here. You can stay a night, soak in hot springs, and taste various local snacks to ease fatigue and wrap up your journey in a relaxed way," says Li Qiyu, a marketing office worker from the ancient city scenic area.

She adds that local food is fairly priced, accommodation offers great value for money, and it's not overly commercialized.

Nestled in Ningwu county, Luya Mountain scenic area stands out as a perfect summer escape, boasting a pleasant average summer temperature below 20 C.

After hiking along its winding trails, a breathtaking panoramic view unfolds from the mountaintop, with rolling peaks shrouded in swirling mist and clouds.

A must-visit attraction in the scenic area is the Permanent Ice Cave, a rare natural wonder formed around 3 million years ago. Maintaining a year-round subzero average temperature, the cave keeps its icy interior intact even during scorching summers. Visitors are advised to wear warm outfits and anti-slip shoes for a comfortable and safe tour.

Under artificial lighting, the cave walls are adorned with countless translucent icicles, ice waterfalls and ice curtains of varying sizes, shaping a dreamlike underground fairyland of ice and snow.

Nearby, three ancient villages, known as the Hanging Villages, are perched on cliffs high on Guancen Mountain. Some houses are embedded in the rock face, while others are supported by wooden pillars over the abyss, looking like castles in the air from a distance.

However, Luya Mountain offers more than just a summer retreat — it's a comprehensive experience of coolness, ecology and wellness. Beyond the forests that serve as natural oxygen bars, visitors can enjoy the Malun Alpine Grassland, an ancient cliff plank road first built in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), and clusters of alpine lakes.

About 160 kilometers away is the Laoniuwan scenic area of Pianguan county, where tourists can witness the remarkable confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River. They can also climb an ancient castle to have a bird's-eye view of the surrounding area, wander through a village of stone houses, and soak up the river's timeless beauty.

Indeed, combining ancient culture, lively old-town charm and cool natural scenery, Xinzhou makes every summer getaway here truly unforgettable.