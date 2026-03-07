China to boost global appeal with better inbound tourism services

China will step up efforts to showcase its magnificent landscapes, rich culture, long history and vibrant modern life to people around the world, Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference on people's livelihood on the sideline of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, Sun said authorities will continue improving the entire inbound tourism chain—including visas, border clearance, transportation, accommodation, catering and sightseeing services—to make travel to China more convenient.

The efforts are aimed at strengthening the global brands of "Travel in China", "Shopping in China" and "Services in China", he said.

In recent years, China has introduced a series of policies to boost inbound tourism.

In 2025, inbound tourist trips exceeded 150 million, up more than 17 percent year-on-year, while inbound tourism spending surpassed $130 billion, an increase of over 40 percent. Among them, more than 30 million foreign visitors entered China under visa-free policies, reflecting the effectiveness of these measures.

Travel to China has become increasingly convenient for overseas visitors, Sun said. China has continued expanding unilateral visa-free and transit visa-free policies, with unilateral visa-free access now extended to citizens from 50 countries and transit visa-free coverage expanded to 55 countries.

"Taking a spontaneous trip to China has now become a real possibility," he said.

Authorities have also worked to improve payment services for foreign visitors. In response to earlier concerns raised by some tourists, a range of measures have been introduced, including linking international bank cards to Chinese mobile payment platforms and allowing overseas digital wallets to be used domestically.

At the same time, the number of point-of-sale terminals has increased to support card payments, while more currency exchange services and "small change packages" have been introduced to accommodate visitors who prefer cash payments.

These measures have significantly improved payment convenience for inbound tourists, Sun said. Mobile payment, in particular, has expanded rapidly. Among visitors from countries such as Kazakhstan and Malaysia, more than 80 percent now use mobile payment services.

Last year, mobile payment transactions by inbound tourists reached about 80 billion yuan ($11 billion). Many foreign visitors have embraced the system, with mobile payments becoming part of their daily experience in China.

Tax refund policies for overseas shoppers have also become more convenient. More tax refund service points have been set up, and some stores now offer instant refunds at the time of purchase.

As a result, the range of goods purchased by inbound tourists has expanded, from electronics such as smartphones, drones and VR headsets to cultural products, creative merchandise and trendy collectibles, many of which are increasingly seen as distinctive Chinese products.

Sun said that with stronger promotion of China's tourism image in recent years, many overseas visitors have gained a deeper understanding of the country.

Experiencing Chinese lifestyles has even become a popular online trend among visitors, sometimes described as "becoming Chinese", reflecting growing enthusiasm among international tourists to explore China firsthand, Sun added.