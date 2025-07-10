Shanghai Pudong upgrades traveler facilities

To enhance the experience for transit and overnight passengers, Shanghai Pudong International Airport has introduced a range of services including resting cabins, shower rooms, and overnight rest areas, aiming to transform the airport into an ideal destination for global travelers. (Photo by Gao Erqiang/China Daily)

"A total of 30 newly-built rest cabins have been added in the international departure waiting area at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2," said Zhu Jing, a manager of Shanghai Pudong's passenger facilities management division, in an interview on Wednesday. "Currently, 13 of them are in service, and the rest are scheduled to open by the end of July."

According to Zhu, the rest cabins are each equipped with a fully-reclining soft sofa, an independent fresh air system, a pull-out small table with a grooming mirror inside, and charging facilities, which will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each use. Even empty cabins will be cleaned every two hours, and blankets, slippers, earplugs and eye masks are also offered for passengers' one-time use.

"On a par with major domestic airports' pricing, the rest cabin charges 35 yuan ($4.87) per half an hour, 65 yuan for one hour, 185 yuan for three hours, and 299 yuan for eight hours," said Zhu.

Shanghai Pudong also offers 24-hour shower facilities free of charge for transit passengers. A total of 11 shower rooms will be available at five locations in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

Each is equipped with a thermostatic water heater, hair dryer, luggage rack, clothes hanger, dressing bench and floor mat, as well as disposable towels, shampoo and shower gel, among other features.

Initially, two shower room locations are operational at Terminal 2, and the rest will come into use during the summer, Zhu said.

Across the airport, eight free overnight rest areas have been set up, offering a total of 1,018 seats and 228 charging outlets for passengers.

Thanks to China's visa-free policies, Shanghai's two airports, Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, received nearly 2.56 million inbound travelers during the first half of the year, up 44.7 percent year-on-year.

Overall, 2.37 million passengers traveled via Shanghai Pudong, topping all airports across China.

The new services are among the latest efforts to comprehensively improve Shanghai's image as an aviation center and attract more global travelers to visit Shanghai.

In addition, convenience stores across the airport will dynamically extend their operating hours based on flight schedules, ensuring travelers can enjoy buns, noodles and coffee even in the early hours.

Passengers affected by flight delays can get coupons that can be used in more than 100 food and beverage stores at Shanghai Pudong, said Zhou Jianping, deputy manager of the airport's e-commerce division.

To enhance the experience for transit and overnight passengers, Shanghai Pudong International Airport has introduced a range of services including resting cabins, shower rooms, and overnight rest areas, aiming to transform the airport into an ideal destination for global travelers. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/China Daily]

