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In Numbers: China's economy stays resilient in first four months

2026-05-19 14:03:50Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's economy posted a steady recovery in the first four months of 2026, with key indicators rebounding and new growth drivers gaining momentum.

The country's value-added industrial output increased by 5.6 percent year on year in the first four months of 2026，according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, expanded 1.9 percent year on year in the first four months of 2026.

In the first four months, total foreign trade reached 16.23 trillion yuan, up 14.9 percent year on year.

In this period, China services sector also maintained steady growth, with modern services showing solid momentum. The national services production index rose 4.9 percent year-on-year.

 

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