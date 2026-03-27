In Numbers: China and ASEAN emerge as Asia's anchors of stability

Asia remains the world's primary growth engine, with its economy forecast to expand by 4.5 percent in 2026, according to a report titled "Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2026".

Amid mounting uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism, and supply chain “de-risking,” intra-Asian trade integration remains on a solid footing. Against this backdrop, China and ASEAN are emerging as the region’s “ twin anchors of stability,” with Asian economies relying 15 percent on ASEAN and 14 percent on China.

The region also continues to be the world's premier destination for foreign direct investment, recognized for its resilience, growth potential and enduring appeal to global investors, with China and ASEAN leading as the most attractive destinations.

Economic cooperation between China and ASEAN has been transformative. Official data of General Administration of Customs showed that bilateral trade volume hit 7.55 trillion yuan in 2025, up 8.0% year-on-year, accounting for 16.6% of China’s total foreign trade.