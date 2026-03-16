CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese Winter Paralympics delegation

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics, commending the delegation for leading both the gold and overall medal tables.

Winning 15 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals, the delegation was praised for earning acclaim for the motherland and the Chinese people.

The athletes demonstrated the resilience and optimism of Chinese people with disabilities in the new era, the message read, adding that they competed fairly, communicated friendly and enhanced friendship with their peers from around the world.

The delegation was urged to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, create more outstanding achievements, and promote all-around, high-quality development of related programs for people with disabilities in China.

The Olympians were also encouraged to make new contributions to the great cause of building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.