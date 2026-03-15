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Strait of Hormuz not closed but under Iran's control: IRGC commander

2026-03-15 21:58:32Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, remains open and under Iranian control, a senior Iranian commander said on Saturday, amid rising tensions with the United States and its allies. 

Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, said in a statement that claims by the United States about destroying Iran's navy or providing safe escort for oil tankers were false, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"The Strait of Hormuz has not been militarily blocked and is merely under control," the statement said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed the message, telling US media that the strait remained open for international shipping except for vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, and their allies.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and their allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes. In his first message as Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to maintain leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged countries dependent on oil shipments through the strait to take responsibility for keeping it open, with American assistance. Washington has been trying to ease high oil prices amid the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, triggering Iran's retaliations on US assets across the region.

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