Chinese FM meets with Vietnamese counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung in Hanoi on Sunday.

（Photo/Xinhua）

During the meeting, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in January this year, the top leaders of the two parties agreed to hold the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense, and public security, and the 17th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

In accordance with the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders, these two important mechanisms should be used to deeply explore the coordination of the two major issues of development and security, clarify important measures for following the socialist path, and send a positive signal to the international community of China-Vietnam solidarity, mutual trust, and joint progress, Wang said.

Stating that this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the new era for Vietnam's national rise, presenting unprecedented opportunities for the socialist cause of both countries, Wang said that the advantages of the socialist systems of China and Vietnam are becoming increasingly prominent, and the strategic value of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future continues to rise.

He pointed out that the two countries should deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic cooperation, promote development amid change, safeguard security amid crisis, enhance the respective national strategic resilience and development momentum, respond external uncertainties with the stability of China-Vietnam cooperation, so as to inject lasting impetus into improving the well-being of the two peoples, safeguard the socialist cause, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

For his part, Trung, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee, said that guided by the spirit of comrades and brothers between Vietnam and China, both sides will certainly be able to implement the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties.

Trung added that as friendly neighbors, comrades, and brothers, Vietnam is always willing to support China's development and growth, the enhancement of its international status, and its greater contributions to the socialist cause, as well as world peace, stability, and development.

Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China principle and, as always, supports China's position on issues related to Xinjiang and Xizang, said Trung.

He also noted that Vietnam is willing to work with China to plan the next stage of high-level exchanges, strengthen inter-party exchanges, promote pragmatic cooperation in trade, investment, green development, and connectivity, implement cultural exchange projects, and join hands to deepen and solidify the strategically significant China-Vietnam community with a shared future.