Mainland slams Lai Ching-te's secessionist remarks

The Chinese mainland on Saturday condemned Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te for making secessionist remarks advocating "Taiwan independence" and challenging the one-China principle.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to a media query regarding remarks by Lai at a forum marking the 30th anniversary of the direct election of Taiwan's regional leader.

Chen accused Lai of distorting Taiwan's history and reality, creating a false narrative and stirring confrontation across the Taiwan Strait in an attempt to mislead the public.

He reiterated that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China and that Taiwan is part of China, stressing that China's sovereignty and territorial integrity have never been divided, despite the fact that the two sides have yet to achieve complete reunification.

"No matter how the region's leader is elected or whoever is elected, the fact that Taiwan is part of China will not change, and the historical and legal bonds between the two sides of the Strait will not be severed," he said.

Different systems on the two sides of the Strait are not an obstacle to reunification and should not be used as an excuse for secession, he said, warning that the mainland will never allow any individual or force to pursue "Taiwan independence" under the guise of democracy.

He also called on people in Taiwan to oppose secessionist activities and work together with their mainland counterparts to safeguard peace and stability across the Strait.