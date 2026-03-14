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Insights | Home is where the heart settles: American 'village chief' shares his stories in Yunnan

2026-03-14 15:46:06Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

In the ancient town of Xizhou, Dali, in southwest China's Yunnan Province, stands a boutique hotel renovated from a traditional Bai ethnic residence — the Linden Centre. Its founder is an American.

In 1984, Brian Linden first set foot in China as an international student from Chicago, U.S.

Decades later, after traveling to over a hundred countries, he decided to settle down in China.

Today, Xizhou is his home, and the local villagers call him "Village Chief." Here, he found more than just well-preserved heritage houses and diverse ethnic cultures. What truly made him stay in this place was the warmth of human connection. He wants to share all about this with the world. (Zhang Dongfang)

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