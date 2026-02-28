China to send 167-member delegation featuring 70 athletes to 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics

China announced on Friday that a 167-member delegation, including 70 athletes, will participate in 71 events across six sports at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics.

The delegation making the trip to Italy will be the country's largest and most extensive for an overseas edition of the Winter Paralympics.

The 51 male and 19 female athletes are all amateurs, with 62 boasting previous experience at the Games. Their average age is 27, ranging from 18 to 40.

"It will be my second Winter Paralympics. I'm happy that I can continue to show myself on the biggest stage," said Para cross-country skier and Para biathlon competitor Liu Zixu, who won China's first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

"After training and technical and tactical acclimation, I hope to push my limits for even better results at these Games," he added.

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics will be held from March 6-15, featuring 79 events across six sports – Para Alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Para snowboard and wheelchair curling – with more than 600 athletes from 52 countries and regions expected to take part.