LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Al-Nassr beats Al Najma 5-0 to top Saudi Pro League

2026-02-27 09:16:39CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

 

Al-Nassr delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over Al Najma at home, moving back to the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

The breakthrough came early. A foul by Abdullah Al Hawsawi inside the area led to a penalty in the seventh minute, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert.

Al-Nassr doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark. Marcelo Brozovic sent in a low cross that was only partially cleared, and Kingsley Coman reacted first to make it 2-0.

Moments before the break, the score became 3-0. Inigo Martinez tried his luck from long range, and despite an awkward attempt by goalkeeper Victor Braga, the ball crossed the line from nearly 30 yards out.

After the break, Ronaldo was involved again by setting up Sadio Mane for the fourth goal in the 52nd minute.

Mane added another with 10 minutes remaining, again assisted by Ronaldo. Martinez later grabbed his second of the night by looping in a corner, completing the 5-0 rout.

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]