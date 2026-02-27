Al-Nassr beats Al Najma 5-0 to top Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over Al Najma at home, moving back to the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

The breakthrough came early. A foul by Abdullah Al Hawsawi inside the area led to a penalty in the seventh minute, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert.

Al-Nassr doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark. Marcelo Brozovic sent in a low cross that was only partially cleared, and Kingsley Coman reacted first to make it 2-0.

Moments before the break, the score became 3-0. Inigo Martinez tried his luck from long range, and despite an awkward attempt by goalkeeper Victor Braga, the ball crossed the line from nearly 30 yards out.

After the break, Ronaldo was involved again by setting up Sadio Mane for the fourth goal in the 52nd minute.

Mane added another with 10 minutes remaining, again assisted by Ronaldo. Martinez later grabbed his second of the night by looping in a corner, completing the 5-0 rout.