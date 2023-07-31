Twofold joy for taekwondo love birds

LINE

A video capture from chinanews.com shows Hu Mingda proposes to Liang Jie after Liang won the taekwondo mixed pair poomsae gold during the Chengdu FISU University Games on Sunday.

Liang Jie had hardly finished celebrating her taekwondo mixed pair poomsae gold on the podium when her boyfriend came up with another surprise for her during the Chengdu FISU University Games on Sunday.

Hu Mingda, who was fresh from winning silvers in the men’s team poomsae and the individual discipline, got down on one knee and proposed to the beaming Liang, his girlfriend for seven years, amid wishing teammates and crowds.

Liang, together with her five teammates and also schoolmates from the Chongqing Vocational College of Economics and Trade, represented China in all the taekwondo poomsae competitions in Chengdu, finishing with one gold and three silvers.

Taekwondo poomsae is a series of defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions performed with no opponent. The team and pair disciplines are rated on the contestants’ synchronicity.

