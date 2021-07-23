Beijing 2022 vows to present splendid opening & closing ceremonies in simple, safe manner

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially kicked off with the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is on the horizon.

A team of Beijing 2022 staff are in Tokyo to observe the Games-time operations and activities of different functional areas. Chang Yu, director general of BOCOG's opening and closing ceremonies department, told Xinhua that they have gained useful experience on presenting a successful opening ceremony under the circumstances of the pandemic.

"The opening ceremony features a lot of highlights despite the influence of COVID-19. BOCOG is engaging actively in preparing to present a splendid Beijing 2022 opening ceremony in a simple and safe manner, with COVID-19 countermeasures in mind," said Chang.

The opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 is scheduled to take place on February 4 next year at the National Stadium, known as the "Bird's Nest".