China sees record daily passenger flow in Spring Festival travel rush

China's Spring Festival travel rush hit a historic high on February 20, with daily cross-regional passenger trips exceeding 350 million, according to data released by the Ministry of Transport on Saturday.

On February 20, the 19th day of the 2026 Spring Festival travel season, cross-regional passenger traffic reached a remarkable 350 million trips. This figure represents a 12.3 percent increase compared to the same day in the 2025 Spring Festival travel season, setting a new record.

The Spring Festival, which is also known as Chinese New Year, falls on February 17 this year, and the official holiday lasts nine days. The annual travel rush, "chunyun," is often described as the world's largest human migration. It is expected to see a record 9.5 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the 40-day rush from February 2 to March 13 this year.