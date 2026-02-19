Zimbabwe welcomes EU's easing of travel bans, asset freezes

Zimbabwe welcomes the European Union's (EU) decision to remove all remaining sanctions related to travel bans and asset freezes, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira has said.

According to a report by state-run newspaper The Herald on Thursday, Murwira made the remarks while delivering a lecture at the Zimbabwe National Defense University on Wednesday, saying the development reflects Zimbabwe's longstanding foreign policy posture of constructive engagement and openness to cooperation with international partners.

"Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. We do not start trouble with any country. We welcome any country that improves relations with ourselves because that's our posture. Our posture in Zimbabwe is non-adversarial, that is our posture, we are non-judgemental," the minister said.

The report quoted Murwira as saying that Zimbabwe has consistently maintained that unilateral coercive measures not authorized by the United Nations are inconsistent with international law.

"So any country that imposes coercive measures outside the United Nations framework is acting outside established international legal processes," he said.

The EU delegation on Wednesday said the bloc has extended its arms embargo on Zimbabwe for another year, while lifting travel bans and asset freezes.

The EU imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2002, citing "serious concern" about the situation in the country.