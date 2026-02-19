British PM appoints new cabinet secretary

The Cabinet Office announced on Thursday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Antonia Romeo as cabinet secretary and head of the Civil Service.

Romeo is currently permanent secretary at the Home Office, the Cabinet Office said, adding that the appointment marks the first time a woman has held the role.

Last week, a news release from the Cabinet Office said Starmer and former Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald had agreed by "mutual consent" that Wormald would step down, although some local media had described the departure as a forced exit.

Wormald was also reported to have held ultimate responsibility for due diligence checks carried out before Peter Mandelson's appointment as the British ambassador to the United States. Mandelson has faced scrutiny over past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.