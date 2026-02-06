Chinese courts provide judicial aid to over 128,600 people over past three years

Chinese courts provided judicial assistance to more than 128,600 individuals in 90,400 cases from 2023 to 2025, significantly alleviating hardships for many in need, an official from China's top court said on Friday.

Wang Zhenyu, head of the Supreme People's Court's State Compensation Division, revealed at a news conference that the total assistance funds over the past three years exceeded 2.56 billion yuan ($369 million).

Providing judicial assistance and supporting litigants in distress is a fundamental aspect of China's socialist judicial system, crucial for improving livelihoods and enhancing the social security system.

Wang emphasized that assisting vulnerable groups involved in litigation, such as minors, the elderly, and severely disabled individuals, remains a priority. Between 2023 and 2025, courts nationwide aided 107,700 such individuals.

In one instance, six children from Sichuan province, who lost their primary breadwinner when their father was murdered, received judicial aid delivered over a distance of 2,000 kilometers, offering them hope and support, he said.

Furthermore, some courts are innovating by establishing quick channels for the urgent medical treatment of criminal case victims, providing psychological support for those severely traumatized, and offering social assistance to victims with mobility challenges, enhancing the overall impact of the aid provided.