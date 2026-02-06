Founder says fundraising details to be disclosed after new site for Beijing Smile Angel Children's Hospital confirmed

(ECNS) -- Actor-turned-entrepreneur Li Yapeng said on Wednesday that details regarding public donations to Beijing Smile Angel Children's Hospital will be disclosed after a new site for the hospital is confirmed.

Li made the remarks at the hospital's annual meeting, where he became emotional while addressing staff and supporters. "With the care and support from all sides, I believe we can get through this difficult period," he said.

The hospital has recently drawn widespread public attention following reports of overdue rent and a possible relocation. In January, Li responded on social media to concerns over the hospital's rental debt in Beijing's Chaoyang District, stating that while the hospital "may one day become history," its team would "stand firm until the very last moment."

In a statement addressing the issue, the hospital said that as of Jan. 13, 2026, it was operating normally, with five cleft lip and palate surgeries being carried out at the time.

Founded in June 2012, Beijing Smile Angel Children's Hospital is China's first privately run, non-profit children's hospital. According to public information, it has completed more than 11,000 cleft lip and palate surgeries. The hospital's registered legal representative is Li Yapeng, and it was established with an initial operating fund of 10 million yuan (about $1.4 million). Its medical services include pediatrics, pediatric gastroenterology, and pediatric respiratory care. The hospital was jointly founded by eight individuals, including Li Yapeng and his former wife Faye Wong.

On Jan. 14, Li released a video stating that the hospital was facing relocation or even closure due to unpaid rent, acknowledging that his "ideals outweighed his capabilities." The video sparked a strong public response, with many netizens expressing support and donating.

By Jan. 20, a fundraising project launched by the Smile Angel Foundation had attracted more than 350,000 donors and raised over 24 million yuan, which could support more than 3,000 cleft lip and palate surgeries, according to publicly available data.

However, Li later clarified that the hospital itself is not legally authorized to raise public donations. As a result, funds donated to the foundation cannot be used to cover the hospital's rental debts, which amount to about 26 million yuan, leaving the two legally separate entities.

Court rulings show that the hospital has leased premises in Wangjing, Chaoyang District, since 2012 and began defaulting on rent in 2022. In March 2025, a Chaoyang District court ordered the hospital to vacate the property and pay outstanding rent, occupancy fees, and property management fees totaling about 26 million yuan. Li was held jointly liable for 2.7 million yuan. The ruling was upheld on appeal, and the landlord has since applied for compulsory enforcement.

In response to public concerns, the Smile Angel Foundation said in a statement on Jan. 20 that all donations would be used strictly for medical assistance programs for cleft lip and palate patients in accordance with relevant regulations. It added that fundraising projects would be suspended once budgets were fully met until further filings were completed.

That evening, Li said he had donated all proceeds from four livestreaming sessions — about 291,000 yuan after tax — to the hospital on behalf of netizens. He also called for fewer visits to allow the hospital to maintain normal operations, pledging that donation information would be disclosed to the public and expressing hope for "long-term and sustained support."

On Jan. 21, the hospital announced that it would temporarily suspend media visits and external engagements to avoid disturbing patients. It also said donation information would be disclosed in accordance with the law and that it was actively seeking a new site while continuing negotiations with the landlord.

Public information and hospital documents show that several public figures have supported the hospital through donations since its establishment, including actors and musicians who contributed both during its preparation phase and after its opening.

