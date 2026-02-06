LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Chinese double-Olympics volunteer serves as first torchbearer as flame arrives in Italy

2026-02-06 10:16:53Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Chinese double-Olympics volunteer Zhang Wenquan holds a torch as the flame arrives in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Chinese double-Olympics volunteer Zhang Wenquan holds a torch as the flame arrives in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

(ECNS) -- Chinese double-Olympics volunteer Zhang Wenquan, who served at the Beijing 2008 and Beijing 2022 Games, became the first torchbearer as the 2026 Winter Olympics flame arrived in Milan on Thursday.

According to the Milan-Cortina Organizing Committee, the Olympic torch relay runs from Dec. 6, 2025, to Feb. 6, 2026, covering a total distance of about 12,000 kilometers. The route passes through all 20 regions and 110 provinces of Italy, visiting more than 300 cities and towns.

The flame will ultimately arrive at San Siro Stadium on Friday, where the Games' opening ceremony will be held, before the cauldron is lit under the Arch of Peace.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]