China rolls out nationwide direct maternity benefit payments

2026-02-06

(ECNS) - China has completed a nationwide rollout of direct maternity benefit payments to individuals, the country's healthcare authority said Friday, shifting disbursement from employers to social insurance agencies to streamline access and reduce administrative burdens.

The National Healthcare Security Administration said all provinces and insurance coordination regions have now implemented the direct transfer of maternity subsidies to eligible recipients, following recent policy updates in Guizhou Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, etc.

Previously, most payments were routed through employers.

Several major cities including Beijing and Tianjin have also finalized the transition, adjusting local rules to ensure maternity benefits are paid straight to insured employees, the agency said.

Since January last year, the government has provided annual subsidies of 3,600 yuan ($500) per child under the age of three who meets legal birth requirements.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

