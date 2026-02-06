Former Zhejiang official expelled from Party

Gao Xingfu, former deputy head of the standing committee of the Zhejiang provincial people's congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office, the country's top anti-corruption authorities announced on Friday.

Gao, 62, a native of Zhejiang, was placed under investigation in August. The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision conducted the probe into his case.

Following an investigation, the commissions found that Gao was engaging in opportunistic manipulation, associating with political fraudsters, resisting the probe, and participating in superstitious activities.

The investigation also revealed that he repeatedly accepted banquets and travel arrangements that could have affected the impartial execution of his duties, had others pay for expenses that should have been covered by himself, and borrowed vehicles from individuals under his management or service.

Gao sought benefits for others and accepted money and goods in exchange for promoting officials and hiring employees. Additionally, in violation of regulations, he accepted gifts, cash, and shopping cards and improperly interfered in market economic activities, according to the investigation.

Treating public power as a tool for personal gain, Gao indulged in pleasure-seeking, lowbrow pursuits, and engaged in extensive power-for-money transactions. The investigation said he exploited his position to benefit others in areas such as project contracting, land use for projects, company listings, and operations, as well as illegally accepted large amounts of money and goods.

In line with Party regulations and laws, the decision was made to expel him from the Party and public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.